Event 201: organizers of WEF-Gates pre-Covid simulation warned of 'similar pandemic in the future'
A smoking gun?
Just weeks prior to the onset of COVID Mania, some of the most maniacal, power hungry forces on the planet got together to war-game a fictional coronavirus outbreak passing from an animal reservoir to humans with "no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year," warning of a “similar pandemic in the future.”
