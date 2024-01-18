European Members of Parliament (MEPs) have voted to keep its contracts with Pfizer and other Covid-19 “vaccine” companies a secret, successfully blocking public access to vital data regarding the EU’s dealings with shady Big Pharma enterprises.

In a vote 254-349 vote that defeated the transparency measure, a coalition of Davos-aligned parties prevailed in stopping the contract information from becoming widely available.

The scandal began when news surfaced that Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, had negotiated a backchannel mRNA injection deal with Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, which reaped massive profits for the pharmaceutical company.

The EU-Pfizer contract saga, which came to be known as “PfizerGate” in the European media, allowed for Pfizer to reportedly take on zero vaccine injury risk through an uncompetitive, clandestine negotiation that immensely enriched the Pharma giant.

The “center-right” European Peoples Party made up the greatest coalition of “no” votes, followed by the “centrist” Renew Party and the “center-left” Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D). These parties by and large represent the interests of the Davos class, with no room for serious debate about the major issues that concern Europe.

There was much more ideological diversity in the parties that failed to pass the motion. The right wing Eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and Identity and Democracy (ID) parties voted for the transparency measures. So too did the socialist The Left and The Greens parties. Non-attached independent members also almost unanimously supported the measures.

Previously Pfizer contracts have revealed that governments had effectively surrendered their citizens’ legal rights in exchange for access to what was once labeled as something akin to a miracle cure. In country after country, Pfizer was provided complete legal indemnity without the consent of the people. Now, with the “miracle cure” declarations revealed as a massive fraud upon humanity, lawmakers in Europe and around the world want to sweep their dealings with Pfizer under the rug.

