We’ve seen this movie before.
Since early 2020, the “new, dangerous, unprecedented COVID strain” playbook has remained the same. It’s now been almost two years since the first “new strain” came on the scene.
Here’s how the hype cycle works:
A random nation-state detects a new coronavirus strain. That information is then introduced to the public by the pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.