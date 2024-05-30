Man, it sure seems like the people who lead my country and its institutions are engaged in a lot of shenanigans these days.

We have this cadaver in the White House whose handlers are pursuing all kinds of destructive missions both at home and abroad. In the private sector, there’s a bunch of mega corporations across the S&P 500 shoving woke ideology down our throats. In academia, lunatic revolutionaries are imposing progressive madness upon the next generation.

It’s hard to make the case that the American government and our society in its current form is a force for good right now. Hopefully, this is a temporary status.

Yet despite these rough patches, the United States has long been a force for prosperity, freedom, and overall greatness and excellence. Our adversaries, on the other hand, will have a hard time making such a claim, as their histories are filled with lots of darkness and very little light.

Since our founding, America has led the way in achieving the most humane, moral, and prosperous society in human history. Had the United States never existed, the entire world would undoubtedly be decades, if not centuries behind where humanity finds itself today.

As workers, thinkers, believers, family members, friends, taxpaying citizens, and the like, we often encounter appeals to our moral and critical impulses from the other side of the fence. These dispatches from faraway lands often come from an angle in which we only get a Potemkin glimpse of their respective political and societal landscapes. Sometimes, these guys and gals even make a valid point or two in their critiques of our society and our current regime in Washington, D.C.

Nonetheless, the prudent among us would be wise to remember that the grass is almost never greener on the other side. Sure, our “ruling elite” totally sucks. And guess what? The ruling elite in China, Russia, Iran, etc suck, too, infinitely more so than ours. The Chinese are effectively enslaved to an increasingly surveillance-obsessed government. Russians on average make only 30-40% of what the average person in our poorest state (Mississippi) brings in every year. Iranians find themselves under the boot of fundamentalist lunatics in Tehran. And the list goes on.

These guys suck

Life is so, so much worse on the other side of the fence. Feel free to verify with the people you know who came from these places. A world without a strong and prosperous America will only bring humanity closer to the political and societal structures of the aforementioned dictatorships and fundamentalist hell holes abroad.

There's a definitive line between being critical of U.S. policy and being fundamentally opposed to the United States and its people.

Many influential, high profile Americans appear to be slipping across that line, either unknowingly or purposely, seemingly captured by the propaganda and noise of our era.

Unlike the Americans who genuinely seek to return to the days of American Greatness, there are countless domestic and foreign interlocutors who don’t want the U.S.A. to retake our previously earned status. No, they want to spin up American citizens into a frenzy, specifically to sow chaos and disruption within our borders and institutions, with the hopes to eventually geopolitically usurp us.

Tune out the noise and remember to root for America, despite its struggles and faults, because a just and righteous America brings prosperity not just to Americans, but to the entire world.

Share