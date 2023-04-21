The Uniparty corporate media machine is launching a new series of attacks against Florida’s governor, after recent polls show that he may present the greatest threat to a second Biden term at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

During his time in Congress, Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t go out of his way to befriend Washington, D.C. Swamp Creatures, and unsurprisingly, that means he doesn’t have glowing reviews within The Swamp.

There appears to be a coordinated line of attacks going after the governor’s personality, which serves as an attempted distraction from his overwhelmingly supported record in office.

On Friday, D.C. establishment website Politico ran with the headline: “How to lose friends and alienate people, by Ron DeSantis.”

In the piece, former Swamp Creature rep Dave Trott (R-MI), who maintained a 49% (F) Heritage Action voting record, ranted to the corporate press that DeSantis does not like to schmooze with fellow lawmakers and their corporate lobbyist friends. Trott was infuriated by the fact that DeSantis did not appear interested in spending the time to get to intimately get to know the Washington, D.C. Beltway class.

On Thursday, The New York Times, a far-left blog based in Manhattan, ran a piece with similar themes.

Lots of recent stories have criticized DeSantis as too introverted, unwilling to talk to corporate media reporters, and uninterested in fashion. This Florida Man has the chutzpah to both ignore them and not care about what they think. The audacity!

Anyway, is it really ideal to elect a politician who seeks to become friends with the Washington, D.C. establishment and caters to every demand of the the corporate media, both of which maintain a strong anti-human, anti-liberty bent? Unsurprisingly, DeSantis is not alone in this regard. Some of the most pro-liberty lawmakers (think Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, etc) are not exactly beloved by their colleagues, most of whom come to D.C. to maximize personal and professional power and enrichment. The “unlikeable” outsider often has to stand alone in defense of the rights of his constituency, leaving Beltway types confused and enraged that he won’t just conform with the blob.

It was no accident that the Florida governor went from winning his first gubernatorial election by a little over 30,000 votes to obtaining a landslide victory in November. Of course, he did not achieve this feat by befriending more institutional media members, lobbyists and politicians.

He achieved this 20 point, 1.5 million vote shellacking by defending the rights of his constituents against the many institutions that sought to degrade their fundamental liberties. Ron DeSantis stood up to Covid totalitarians like WEF/BlackRock-owned Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also recently took to attacking his personality.

The corporate media and career politicians are running a full court press against the governor’s anti-establishment persona, hoping to convince Americans to focus on irrelevant attributes, because they want to avoid discussing the merits of his superior character and his policy victories. Nonetheless, the attacks may backfire, as it is widely understood as ideal and encouraged to dissociate from America’s most corrupt and unethical institutions.

