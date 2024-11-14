Share

President-elect Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College. And with a GOP supermajority at his disposal for at least the next couple of years, 47 can act to install his mandate boldly and in expedited fashion. He can start the process on day one. Here’s how he can pull it off:

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, curated exclusively for our readers, and help support our work.

Dubbed the "the rocket fuel of AI" by Wired, this groundbreaking innovation has sparked fervent excitement across Wall Street. And with projections soaring to a potential market cap of $80 trillion – equivalent to 41 Amazons – the magnitude of its impact cannot be overstated.

And thanks to The Motley Fool, the full narrative of this extraordinary tech trend has been compiled into an exclusive report, designed to arm you with the insights needed to make informed investment decisions.

Motley Fool's AI tech report

Rid the federal bureaucracy of DEI, ESG, etc.

Virtually all of our government institutions that serve under the executive branch have been wokeified.

Some are worse than others…

It’s the result of a left-wing workforce, their physical location in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and the incentives in our culture and society to embrace the political madness within these anti-human movements.

Whether it’s transgenderism, racial hierarchies, carbon credits, and the like, it all needs to go as soon as humanly possible.

If I were on the president’s team, I would emphasize the importance of starting with the Defense Department, which has been plagued by readiness and recruiting issues due to these harmful initiatives. The good news is that Pete Hegseth, who has been nominated for the Defense Secretary post, is already well aware of the issues that plague the Pentagon.

Do right by troops harmed by the Biden Admin’s vax mandate

Thousands of American soldiers and veterans were harmed by the mRNA mandate that was imposed upon them by the Biden Administration.

Our troops come first. Those who were discharged for refusing to abide by the unlawful Pentagon vax order should be offered immediate reinstatement, back pay, and additional compensation for the distress placed upon them.

Staff departments with political appointees who can carry out your mandate

Republican presidents, especially President Trump, has faced and will face incredible opposition from the “civil servant” roster in government agencies. It is up to the president-elect’s appointees to act as his eyes and ears, and to make sure his agenda is being carried out

Use the power of the executive order to jumpstart your mandate

President-elect Trump doesn’t need to wait for Congress to act on several priority policy initiatives. There is so much within his power to lawfully accomplish without bringing the legislative branch into the fold.

He can also use the power of the pen to eliminate President Biden’s harmful executive orders. He can withdraw from the Paris climate hoax initiative yet again and reset the table about burdensome and harmful regulations.

Empower the D.O.G.E.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tasked with spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an idea that I believe came to fruition during an X Spaces conversation between Musk and President-elect Trump.

What exactly will the DOGE tackle first? That remains to be seen. There is no shortage of waste and abuse of taxpayer funds within every government agency.

Pardon political prisoners

Plenty of options here. No need to make them languish in prison. From Ross Ulbricht to the many January 6 political prisoners (those who didn’t commit any violent crimes), many wrongs can be met with a pardon and/or immediate commutation.

Make America Healthy Again

Reports are swirling that the president-elect will be nominating RFK Jr to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

So many issues in America originate with the continually declining health of our nation.

RFK Jr’s confirmation fight is going to be a war, as Big Pharma will seek to pick off establishment GOP senators. The Trump White House should prioritize dedicating resources to lobbying for his HHS nominee’s confirmation.

What else are you thinking?

Feel free to add your day-one priorities in the comments!

Share