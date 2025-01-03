Share

2025 began with absolute mayhem.

Within hours, we witnessed a devastating terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, followed by an active duty U.S. special forces service member exploding his rented Tesla Cybertruck outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, curated exclusively for our readers,

Surprise vet bills can certainly bite. But fear not, pet insurance can be your lifeline. Some plans cover major surgeries. Check out our top-rated pet insurance providers, with some plans offering coverage for just $1 a day. With the right coverage, you could keep your pet (and your wallet) happy.

Please view our list of the Best Pet Insurance providers in your area to find the best fit for you.

Quickly, conspiracies percolated all over the internet, especially within government-skeptical circles on the political right.

Was the jihadi massacre some intelligence “op” to justify a foreign war?

Was the Cybertruck-turned-Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) the work of a whistleblower trying to unwind a massive government conspiracy?

Given what happened over the last four years and beyond, it’s hard to blame the public for considering these options and many more.

But we are witnessing a society-wide overcorrection in how many people absorb and think about the big news stories of the day. There is so much conspiracy-mongering, and not enough feet are planted in the ground of reality. This leads to poor analysis and a decline in overall reason.

By all indications, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the jihadi truck rammer, committed his act of terrorism explicitly to advance the cause of jihad for the Islamic State terrorist organization. Din Jabbar is one of the many men who embraced this ideology. The 21st century has seen a significant proliferation of radical Islam, and this is the latest of what has become a series of almost daily incidents.

Agents work at the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans on January 1. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

By 2022, Din Jabbar’s life was in tatters, and he had become a devout Islamist. At the time of his death, he was living in a trailer in a community of like-minded individuals and living near a mosque in Houston known for its Islamist preachers.

Once an honorably discharged military veteran, the preliminary evidence trail does not suggest a conspiracy. Still, it shows Din Jabbar’s life took a tragic, dark turn into the world of Islamist fundamentalism after marital, addiction, and career struggles. He found a new purpose, but unfortunately, that purpose involved joining ISIS and carrying out what he thought was a noble mission of utmost importance: massacring the American “infidels.”

Now we move to the incident involving Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret, who reportedly shot himself in the head before his rigged rented Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Livelsberger’s rented Cybertruck

Thanks to the great Sam Shoemate, we know that Livelsberger had previously reached out to some high-profile military vets as a claimed whistleblower, having declared that the U.S. military was working on "gravitic propulsion systems" and didn’t want the public to know. Shoemate, who has done incredible work exposing DOD corruption, went on the Shawn Ryan show to reveal Livelsberger’s “manifesto,” which covered various issues.

Accurate or not true, Livelsberger ultimately committed suicide and blew up his vehicle. Even if we are to entertain some grand conspiracy about this unfortunate event (thank God no one else was harmed), it’s worth keeping it in the back of your mind that the man was *deeply disturbed to the point that he ended his life,* so perhaps the sci-fi stuff about “gravitic propulsion systems” might not be genuine information.

I am lucky to have several patriotic friends and acquaintances who worked within and adjacent to the American intelligence community (IC). Some have rightly become disturbed by the gross politicization of the system under the current and former (Obama) administrations and have taken to the private sector to make a more moral and outsized impact on the country and the world around us. When you spend time with these people, you often find that their experienced critiques of the IC are very separate from those advanced by the general public. When it comes to our foreign espionage and intelligence services, they will often relay that the biggest issue is that the government all too often operates as an idiocracy and not a vehicle for continuous global conspiracies. It’s not that the “global conspiracies” should be discounted, but it’s good to realize you’re dealing with individuals and organizations that often greatly lack competence.

All that is said with the hopes that we check our premises, and check them twice, as we take on this new year. Sometimes, crazy people do crazy things, and it’s often that simple. In 2025, let’s lean into our reason. There’s always time to uncover grand conspiracies, but at the very least, start on the ground floor before dialing it up to eleven.

Happy 2025!

-Jordan

Share