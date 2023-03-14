“Moral courage can be lonely indeed. People don’t mind being trapped, as long as no one else is free. But stage a break, and everybody else begins to panic.” - William Deresiewicz
When I look back at the times of Covid hysteria, I think most about outliers and rule followers, and what separates courageous people from cowards.
The Dossier is a reader-suppo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.