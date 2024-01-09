The U.S. Embassy in Switzerland just delivered the list of American officials who will be in attendance for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Notably, there are no cabinet officials listed to attend the ruling class festivities. That could still change, but right now, it’s a significantly weaker roster than last year’s WEF confab.

The list from the Swiss embassy includes:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

United States Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien

United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power

Senator Chris Coons

According to the World Economic Forum’s event schedule, additional U.S. lawmakers include Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA). Eric Johnson, the Democrat turned Republican mayor of Dallas, will also speak at Klaus Schwab’s technocratic tyranny festival.

Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, will also speak at WEF 24.

Kerry, the once-failed presidential candidate, became America’s first “Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” in 2021, on the day of President Biden’s inauguration. The “climate czar” has refused to disclose the names of his staff members, leading to concerns of possible collusion between Kerry’s office and radical “environmentalist” groups.

A tried and true anti-human, Kerry is a depopulation activist who seeks to surrender America’s sovereignty to the ESG mafia. He has led the Biden Administration’s campaign to “transition” away from reliable energy.

“We’re going to transition away from fossil fuels,” Mr. Kerry said at December’s United Nations annual climate hoax summit, in celebrating a global deal that he described as the “most important decision” since the Paris Climate Accords.

Unsurprisingly, Kerry is a favorite of the Davos crowd, given his strong relationships with WEF power brokers like the Chinese Communist Party and Wall Street behemoths such as BlackRock. He attends Davos every year, traveling back and forth from Switzerland via private jet.

