The Dossier

The Dossier

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
6d

GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA 2026. "A REPUBLIC IF WE CAN KEEP IT."

www.johntrudel.com

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
6d

Totally agree. I’m a second generation American grandson of Russian Jewish immigrants who came legally through Ellis Island in the 1890’s. Given the history of Russian jewry I’m incredibly blessed to have been born at the time I was. I was raised to be patriotic and learned patriotism in school by studying and learning and memorizing our founding documents. Thank you America for being what it is. Now, as Ben Franklin supposedly said, “it’s a republic if you can keep it”. As I age I’m less and less certain that it will be kept. But I pray I’m wrong.

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