On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced — just weeks after the jihadi massacre of well over 1000 Israeli civilians — the “establishment of the first-ever national strategy to counter Islamophobia.”

The White House said this newfound “Islamophobia task force” is a continuation of efforts to establish “an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States.”

This can be understood as an extension of the administration’s now-amoral position in the conflict between Israel and a jihadist terrorist organization committed to Israel’s destruction. While initially posturing as a friend to Israel, the Biden Administration has now made a concerted effort to smother the Jewish state in demanding a “humanitarian pause” to its effort to defeat Hamas.

Back in the United States, the Biden Administration has already revealed the makeup of its interagency task force. And one group certainly sticks out: CAIR.

CAIR, or the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is a U.S. based Islamic supremacist group staffed with a roster of extremists from coast to coast.

CAIR was founded in 1994 by Muslim Brotherhood operatives dedicated to the advancement of Hamas (which originally referred to itself as “the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine”) in the Palestinian Territories.

CAIR’s founding and current director, Nihad Awad (pictured in the header photo), has previously stated that he supports Hamas. He later publicly retracted the statement, claiming that this was before they engaged in suicide bombing attacks. Nonetheless, Mr Awad supported CAIR for several years after the release of its founding charter, which called for the slaughter of all Jews and “infidels.”

The group has taken pains over the years to rebrand itself as a supposed civil rights voice for American Muslims, but it was founded by men connected to extremist groups. And to this day, CAIR officials have continually (one as recently as 2019) expressed support for jihadi groups.

Again, CAIR was founded to fundraise for a jihadist organization. CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the widely publicized 2007 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial. The HLF trial was the largest terror-financing case in American history, with federal agencies insisting upon the fact that CAIR was a front group for Hamas financing.

In 2008, during a retrial of the HLF case, an FBI Special Agent testified that CAIR is nothing more than “a front group for Hamas.” Moreover, in 2010, a federal judge reiterated that his court had “ample evidence” that CAIR was involved in “a conspiracy to support Hamas.”

The following government document, presented during the HLF trial, explains the direct link between Hamas and CAIR.

In 2014, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) listed CAIR as a terrorist organization.

Nonetheless, due to a climate of political correctness in the post 9/11 America, CAIR remains a 501c3 in good standing with the law.

For more on CAIR and America’s Hamas network, I encourage you to read this recently published piece from George Washington University on the matter.

Other groups, such as the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), have played a major role in White House meetings with top officials in the Biden Administration, according to reports.

ISNA, like CAIR was founded by members of the Muslim Brotherhood. The group was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial. Federal prosecutors previously described how ISNA funneled its money to Hamas:

“ISNA checks deposited into the ISNA/NAIT account for the HLF were often made payable to "the Palestinian Mujahadeen," the original name for the HAMAS military wing. Govt. Exh. 1-174. From that ISNA/NAIT account, the HLF sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to HAMAS leader..”

ISNA holds an annual convention that has long featured radical Islamists as keynote speakers. In 2001, just ten days before the September 11 attacks, the convention featured Anwar al-Awlaki (who later became the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula), who delivered a lecture on “tolerance.”

Essentially, the Biden Administration has tasked the U.S. ideological branches of Hamas to spearhead the “anti-Islamophobia” task force.

What could possibly go wrong?

Share