The Dossier

The Dossier

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Peter Allen's avatar
Peter Allen
13h

Get the nuclear regulatory agencies to rewrite Carter's obstructionist rules and you'll see a Nuclear Renaissance, but we will not scale up until then.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
4h

Nuclear is the most efficient form of energy we have. Frankly we have needed this for decades, even before the AI stuff. I hope this comes to fruition.

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