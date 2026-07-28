The Dossier

The Dossier

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KurtUSA's avatar
KurtUSA
Jul 28

Maybe a drone with a small air to air missile to take down the drones. Make our drones a little faster so they can get within range. Or even just drones that crash into the drones or get close and explode or drone that shoot off bird shot -00 buck shot. If we can fill the air every fourth of July with fireworks, why can't we do the same to take down drones? You don't need to get all of them. Just as a first line of defense then what gets through needs to be dealt with using more expensive interceptors.

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Marilynne Martin's avatar
Marilynne Martin
Jul 28

Personally I do not believe this current narrative (US getting its ass kicked by Iranian drones). Remember back in 2009, Obama was the "drone president".

We invented this technology. All DARPA.

So why do they want us to believe that we are running out of ammo?

Oh lets remember the WEF narrative - prediction #2 for 2030 - The US won't be the world's superpower. A handful of countries will dominate.

https://youtu.be/GHiTgLn91j4?si=fNNj3Pm1GPOg617N

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