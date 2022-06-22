Already Expired: Moderna’s upcoming Omicron shot is formulated for a variant that no longer exists
BA.1 is no longer spreading.
Moderna’s reformulated mRNA COVID injection, the highly touted — and continuously delayed — “Omicron vaccine,” was tailored to an Omicron subvariant that no longer exists.
The pharmaceutical company’s Omicron-specific shot was formulated for the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron, which hasn’t been identified in genomic surveillance for several months.
