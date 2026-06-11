The Dossier

The Dossier

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

Will our masters allow us to reject A/i? What if we don't want it? Can I refuse without being placed in a concentration camp? No one has yet proved to me that I need A/i. I have survived quite well for 76 years without it. All I want is a choice, not to be forced into yet another technological wasteland that is severely over-hyped. If you love it...fine...just don't force me to use it.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
7d

We saw how the credentialed priesthood thing worked with COVID.

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