The Dossier

The Dossier

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
6dEdited

Hmmm. How about some rock-solid guardrails protecting citizens from 24/7 surveillance, control of movement, access to society, money, etc from "social credit score" restrictions? From arrest for wrongspeak and wrongthink as determined by AI algorithms? From arrest for "Precrimes" AI predicts someone will commit? True Minority Report-level dystopian outcomes? Where's those sorts of protections from AI that can sift through all the quadrillions of exponential bits of data that currently are in the www and servers and do something with it that human capacity alone has prevented from being used to construct profiles and predictions on all of us?

Alexa can already predict pregnancy before a woman even knows she's pregnant. Think that government leaders, LEO can't make use of AI to do similar things? Where's the protections from Canadian trucker-style debanking, political enemy debanking, AI-led censorship of skeptics, contrarians, all of the ways the plandemic totalitarians used technology to prevent opposition to their abuse of their citizens?

The movement that you mock has valid reasons for believing what they believe. While I stop short of throwing firebombs or escalating to violence, I COMPLETELY understand their perspective. Something you ignorantly and gratuitously mock. Instead of making them live up to some standard of proof that you believe rests on them trying to preserve the status quo, maybe you listen to their concerns and realize that the plandemic abuses YOU identified have not been redressed, have not been barred by law or courts from being imposed again? The abuses in the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, everywhere in the western world where individual liberty is supposedly our strength and difference from the totalitarian regimes we've fought wars against and opposed still are being conducted, enforced with AI controlling access, identifying "risks" has not been halted, the public not protected. In the US we're only one autopen away from the same damn thing happening all over again as 2020 - but with the AI boost to make sure nobody escapes their control. AI-assisted debanking for wrongthought is an existential threat, along with all of what was done. But "not gentle, like the last time" as Little Bill said to Ned in Unforgiven.

THAT'S what those opposed to AI and want it ended are rightly concerned about. Maybe if those in power chose to mea culpa 2020-forward and put rock-solid prohibitions in place that can't be circumvented, not even by emergency orders, the vigilantism that's been directed at Altman and others identified as building the digital prison that threatens humanity wouldn't be viewed as the threats they are? Turn the finger back around at the abusers. Don't blame those who feel threatened, remember being victimized for trying to not be sleepwalked into our dystopic police state doom.

You are blame-shifting. Shame on you, Jordan. For someone who was a valuable plandemic skeptic voice you sure have shifted your tone since you came back to writing here. Your refocus seems more like you were cashing in by selling your readership that trusts you to the Big Tech Oligarch/Big Government public private partnership pushing AI. Everyone has their price even for Indecent Proposals, I suppose.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

If you love A/i, you can have it. Just don't force me to accept it...any of it. My life is grand without more A/i, more surveillance, more skulduggery and more digital prisons. Radical ideologies? How about digital IDs, digital money and digital prisons? You want to trust A/i...you accept the consequences. For yourself.

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