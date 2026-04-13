AI Doomers Built a Radical Ideology. Now Their Followers Are Acting On It.
The movement that warned AI would end humanity has spawned a new wave of political violence.
Twice in one weekend, someone tried to target OpenAI founder Sam Altman’s San Francisco compound. On Friday at around 4 a.m., a suspect threw an incendiary device at Altman’s home, igniting a fire on an exterior gate before fleeing on foot. Then, on Sunday morning, two more suspects were arrested outside the same property, with one reportedly firing a weapon at Altman’s residence. A Honda sedan stopped in front of his compound, and a search of the vehicle turned up three firearms. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the attacks, which is the only reason we’re having a political conversation instead of a criminal one. But the political conversation is long overdue.
The most important question isn’t who threw the bottle, but what kind of ideas convinced someone it was a reasonable thing to do.
For years, a well-funded and pedigreed coalition of Effective Altruist-aligned intellectuals in Silicon Valley (we can call them “AI Doomers”) have prosecuted a very specific argument. Their claim is not that AI is annoying, or economically disruptive, or bad for teenagers on social media. Their claim is existential. Extinction-level. The Doomer-funded Center for AI Studies’s (CAIS) now-famous 2023 statement, signed by hundreds of AI researchers and executives, placed AI risk alongside *nuclear weapons* as a “priority risk.” Ideological leaders in the movement like Eliezer Yudkowsky have argued with genuine desperation that a misaligned superintelligence could end the human species. He is best known for his Doomer treatise, If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All, and another op-ed in Time titled "Pausing AI Developments Isn't Enough. We Need to Shut It All Down."
Max Tegmark, another core element of the Doomer coalition, has weaponized his leftist billionaire funded Future of Life Institute to bankroll advocacy, films, and research all pointing toward one conclusion: the people building frontier AI are sleepwalking us toward oblivion. Tegmark has described AI innovation as a “cancer which can kill all of humanity.” In a 2023 Time piece, he wrote that “If unaligned superintelligence causes human extinction in coming decades, all other risks will stop mattering.”
Here is the paradox those thinkers have never adequately resolved: if the threat is truly existential, then what moral framework permits you to only write strongly worded op-eds and conference circuit speeches?
It is a serious philosophical problem baked into the utilitarian ethics that most EAs and AI “safety” advocates openly embrace. The larger the harm, the more extreme the justified response. If their “probability estimate” for AI-caused extinction is even modestly non-trivial, and they are a consistent utilitarian, the math starts generating conclusions that civilization-minded people should find alarming. Petitions and policy advocacy are preferred, sure. But when those institutions are deemed to have failed, when the compute keeps scaling and the AI companies keep shipping, at what point does democratic incrementalism become a moral abdication?
None of the prominent AI Doomer figures have answered this question. They have, commendably, condemned the violence. PauseAI, whose public Discord the Friday suspect had been a member of, issued a statement insisting that “violence against anyone is antithetical to everything we stand for.” Stop AI similarly rushed to the microphones, denying any involvement and declaring that it “seeks to protect human life.” These disavowals come off as sincere, and they matter in the sense that they are speaking out against their own comrades. But they don’t close the logical trap these movements have set for themselves, and for anyone listening closely to their arguments. And these ideas will almost certainly continue to indoctrinate and radicalize likeminded individuals into criminal action.
The suspect arrested Friday, 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and possession or manufacture of an incendiary device. Investigators have not confirmed a motive. But the ideological ecosystem he inhabited offers strong clues. According to PauseAI, an organization that protests innovation in AI and demands an indefinite “pause” to AI technologies, Moreno-Gama had joined their public Discord server roughly two years prior and posted some 34 messages. The narratives he had been consuming, brick by brick, were authored by some of the most credentialed minds in Silicon Valley. The irony is potent: the same people who warned that a superintelligent AI might pursue its goals autonomously through any means necessary have built a social movement with a structural incentive to commit political violence. They have told a generation of anxious, hyper online young people that the most powerful companies in human history are building a machine that could end civilization. And now, when their followers are beginning to act on their incendiary rhetoric, they expressed shock and horror when some of those people don’t stop at signing an open letter.
The people who believe that AI will end civilization have built an ideology with no logical ceiling on justified action. They owe their followers and the public a direct answer to a simple question: if coalition building fails, if democracy proves too slow, if the companies keep shipping and the extinction clock keeps ticking, what then? Until they answer it honestly, the disavowals will ring hollow, and the Molotov cocktails from San Francisco’s newest class of political extremists will keep on coming.
Hmmm. How about some rock-solid guardrails protecting citizens from 24/7 surveillance, control of movement, access to society, money, etc from "social credit score" restrictions? From arrest for wrongspeak and wrongthink as determined by AI algorithms? From arrest for "Precrimes" AI predicts someone will commit? True Minority Report-level dystopian outcomes? Where's those sorts of protections from AI that can sift through all the quadrillions of exponential bits of data that currently are in the www and servers and do something with it that human capacity alone has prevented from being used to construct profiles and predictions on all of us?
Alexa can already predict pregnancy before a woman even knows she's pregnant. Think that government leaders, LEO can't make use of AI to do similar things? Where's the protections from Canadian trucker-style debanking, political enemy debanking, AI-led censorship of skeptics, contrarians, all of the ways the plandemic totalitarians used technology to prevent opposition to their abuse of their citizens?
The movement that you mock has valid reasons for believing what they believe. While I stop short of throwing firebombs or escalating to violence, I COMPLETELY understand their perspective. Something you ignorantly and gratuitously mock. Instead of making them live up to some standard of proof that you believe rests on them trying to preserve the status quo, maybe you listen to their concerns and realize that the plandemic abuses YOU identified have not been redressed, have not been barred by law or courts from being imposed again? The abuses in the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, everywhere in the western world where individual liberty is supposedly our strength and difference from the totalitarian regimes we've fought wars against and opposed still are being conducted, enforced with AI controlling access, identifying "risks" has not been halted, the public not protected. In the US we're only one autopen away from the same damn thing happening all over again as 2020 - but with the AI boost to make sure nobody escapes their control. AI-assisted debanking for wrongthought is an existential threat, along with all of what was done. But "not gentle, like the last time" as Little Bill said to Ned in Unforgiven.
THAT'S what those opposed to AI and want it ended are rightly concerned about. Maybe if those in power chose to mea culpa 2020-forward and put rock-solid prohibitions in place that can't be circumvented, not even by emergency orders, the vigilantism that's been directed at Altman and others identified as building the digital prison that threatens humanity wouldn't be viewed as the threats they are? Turn the finger back around at the abusers. Don't blame those who feel threatened, remember being victimized for trying to not be sleepwalked into our dystopic police state doom.
You are blame-shifting. Shame on you, Jordan. For someone who was a valuable plandemic skeptic voice you sure have shifted your tone since you came back to writing here. Your refocus seems more like you were cashing in by selling your readership that trusts you to the Big Tech Oligarch/Big Government public private partnership pushing AI. Everyone has their price even for Indecent Proposals, I suppose.
If you love A/i, you can have it. Just don't force me to accept it...any of it. My life is grand without more A/i, more surveillance, more skulduggery and more digital prisons. Radical ideologies? How about digital IDs, digital money and digital prisons? You want to trust A/i...you accept the consequences. For yourself.