After two years of sunk costs from COVID Mania, the U.K. surrenders in its war against a virus
Let's hope the rest of the West follows.
In admitting de facto defeat in their war against a submicroscopic infectious particle, the United Kingdom has announced that they will soon drop all of the nation’s COVID19-related restrictions. Most notably, the U.K. is abandoning its discriminatory vaccine passport system.
