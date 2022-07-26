A 'highly effective' hoodwink: 3 years later, there remains no functional cure for a coronavirus
There is no functional vaccine for a coronavirus and there never has been one.
There are many difficult technological and medical problems that have yet to be resolved and conquered by the best and brightest minds in science. Despite claims to the contrary, with almost three years since the first reported COVID-19 case, a cure for a coronavirus remains undiscovered.
