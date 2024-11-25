Share

Last week, we discussed what President-elect Trump can do on day one to kick off his second term with a bang.

And there’s also a ton he can accomplish during a four-year timespan, especially with a Republican legislature hopefully establishing a healthy relationship with the White House.

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, curated exclusively for our readers, and help support our work.

Click for report^

Dubbed the "the rocket fuel of AI" by Wired, this groundbreaking innovation has sparked fervent excitement across Wall Street. And with projections soaring to a potential market cap of $80 trillion, the magnitude of its impact cannot be overstated. The full narrative of this extraordinary tech trend has been compiled into The Motley Fool’s exclusive report:

Check out the AI report

With a historic mandate secured, here’s some bold ideas for the incoming president’s tenure:

Make American defense great again

The military and the Department of Defense have many issues. Here are a few big ones:

The bidding process is uncompetitive. Defense industry behemoths, such as Raytheon, Boeing, etc aren’t innovating as much as they should be, and there is no room for smaller players to enter into the industry without first having pledged fealty to the defense contractor industrial complex. To resolve this, Trump II should consider opening up the Pentagon-contractor relationship to many more patriotic endeavors. The DOD is attached to old ideas and outdated platforms. For example, the Pentagon’s insistence that America retains manned fighter jet platforms well into the future. That will leave the United States at a competitive disadvantage when squaring off against Chinese platforms. Instead of investing in expiring ideas, they should instead deploy those resources into UAV, jamming, and counter-jamming technologies. Thanks to the efforts of Democrat administrations, so much of the military has been allocated to appealing to hyper wokeness. The military shouldn’t be understood as a social welfare program. It should be purposed to defend the country and achieve victory in battle. All of the trans/DEI/ESG stuff is harming military readiness, and it’s sabotaging recruiting. It all needs to go, as soon as humanly possible.

Annex Greenland

Yes, the Trump Administration should absolutely try to find a way to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Greenland is insanely resource-rich and its geopolitical position is incredibly significant to American interests.

Denmark is hyper-liberal and wants to preserve Greenland, cutting the territory off from most human contact (other than the 50,000 or so people who live there) because they have bought into all of the climate narrative hysteria, so they’re just letting perfectly good (but very cold) land waste away.

The Trump Administration should reach out to Copenhagen and start the process of negotiations over the future of Greenland. They can start by leveraging Denmark’s failure to live up to the two-percent defense spending threshold as a NATO member.

Shut down at least one major federal agency

Last week, Elon Musk shared this video of the late Milton Friedman discussing the government agencies he would eliminate. He argued that they either have no legitimate mandate, or they serve no purpose in advancing a free and prosperous society:

Friedman was right. There are way too many federal agencies, most of which are redundant and/or easily replaceable on a more local level. The government wastes so much money. Perhaps the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can flush out the waste by eliminating an entire department, saving taxpayers hundreds of billions in the process.

My pick is the Department of Education. Totally useless! Afuera!

What are your bold ideas for Trump II? Let me know in the comments!