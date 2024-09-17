Share

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the recent incident involving another attempted assassination against President Trump. I’ve done quite a bit of research on the profile of charged suspect Ryan Routh, and I have some questions about the overall situation.

Was Ryan Routh directed or encouraged to carry out an attack by any domestic or foreign governments?

Routh had countless contacts overseas in Eastern Europe and Asia. He was in constant contact with militants and aspiring warfighters in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and elsewhere. He spent quite a bit of time in Ukraine in 2022.

On the domestic front, it’s no secret that our politicized law enforcement and intelligence agencies have involved high-profile public figures in past ploys. We must also not forget that elements of U.S. intelligence services dedicated the entirety of the Trump presidency to attempting to destroy the man. Sadly, we can’t rule out the troublesome possibility that Routh (and perhaps Crooks before him) is the upgrade from information operation to kinetic operation.

How will the federal investigation go?

Federal law enforcement (specifically, the FBI) has a massive conflict of interest in going after Routh, given the DOJ’s simultaneous efforts to attempt to imprison President Trump via a series of endlessly bogus charges. The FBI has become a political tool for Democrats, so there is a major problem with them holding bad guys who target Republicans accountable.

The two charges against Routh involving illegal gun possession are super weak, and there’s a very real possibility that he will serve a minimal prison sentence, despite his sinister intentions. So it’s up to the State of Florida to find justice.

What will Florida’s investigation come up with?

In a presser Tuesday morning, Governor DeSantis promised to get to the bottom of what exactly happened in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning. Florida can also bring forward charges of its own with the hopes of keeping the suspect in prison for a much longer sentence.

Federal investigators have acquired Routh’s phone records (but maybe just the non-encrypted ones) and have access to a treasure trove of information. Surely, given their egos and antagonism to President Trump, the feds may attempt to freeze out Florida’s efforts to get involved. Hopefully, state investigators have a plan to counteract federal overreach.

Will interrogators gather more info and share it with the public?

Unlike the first guy, Ryan Routh is very much alive, which obviously means he is subject to interrogation. The FBI and co have been historically terrible at sharing information with the public. In fact, they now act more as a mop-up crew than an investigative law enforcement agency. We already know that Routh was “on the radar” of the FBI. Transparency is much needed here.

What is Routh’s mental state and does it matter?

Ryan Routh undoubtedly gives off lunatic vibes, and I don’t think it’s an act at all. I think the man has lost his mind and he’s either under the influence of substances or he’s just naturally insane.

That has nothing to do with any of the aforementioned issues that will come up concerning his case, especially when it comes to potential additional actors involved in the plot against the former president. His being certifiably nuts could make him the perfect patsy for the operation he tried to pull off on Sunday.

Why can’t/won’t the federal government protect President Trump?

When President Trump comes down to Florida, he almost always plays golf, and he almost always plays at his club in West Palm. I don’t believe that there is some “insider threat” in his inner circle because it’s not a secret at all that his travel patterns are quite predictable, which is why it’s so shocking that Routh was able to stake out the place for some 12 hours before setting up for his attempt on the golf course.

The federal government spends trillions of dollars per year, and yet, the Republican candidate for president remains vulnerable. Deliberate or negligence? You choose.

How will this impact the election?

President Trump has had nothing but tailwinds at his back since the New York case was pushed back until after the election, and this only helps his political prospects. This will remain the case unless there is some kind of October surprise or “disruptive event” brewing. The Dems play to win and win at all costs. Don’t rule anything out just yet.

Please share your questions and thoughts in the comments!

