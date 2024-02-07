68 American colleges still have Covid vaccine mandates in place
Harvard is among the many U.S. schools that remain committed to the Safety Regime.
Thanks to the invaluable work of No College Mandates, we know that as of February 6, 2024, an astounding 68 American colleges and universities still have Covid shot mandates in place.
Yes, you read that correctly. There are 68 schools in the United States that continue to push the mRNA serum on college students across America.
The list includes historically elite schools like Harvard and Johns Hopkins. It also includes a variety of ultra leftist colleges in California and New York, and elsewhere, coupled with a significant amount of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Speaking of Harvard, they just announced that students must comply with the Covid mandate if they wish to enroll for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. Notably, the requirement does not apply to faculty and staff.
"Harvard is the only Ivy League that still requires students to show proof that they have taken either the initial COVID vaccine series (which is no longer available) or the most up-to-date booster even though no such requirement exists for faculty and staff,” Lucia Sinatra, the co-founder of No College Mandates, tells The Dossier.
“How does this make any sense from a public health perspective? It doesn’t. It is discriminatory, arbitrary and capricious, and the fact that students let it stand speaks volumes about allegiance to their ideological beliefs over their pursuit of truth.”
There is no reason to believe that Covid shots are a necessary health measure for the broader campus community. So it’s safe to assume that there’s an ulterior motive or two to the reality that it’s February of 2024 and the mandates remain in place on campuses.
For one, these mandates serve as an ideological screening device. Surveys show that mRNA uptake differentiates significantly within ideological camps. There is little to no appetite for future Covid boosters among people who politically identify as conservative or Republican.
Within a similar framework, conformity with Covid shot mandates and the greater Safety Regime represents something of a status virtue signal.
“There is no other country in the world with 68 colleges still mandating COVID vaccines for students, but in the US, the herd mentality is so strong on these campuses that compliance is well over 90%,” Sinatra explained. “I believe this is the reason that over 1000 colleges initially mandated COVID vaccines; captive populations with the most to lose are the easiest to coerce and manipulate.”
You can support the work of No College Mandates by donating to their GiveSendGo here.
The college I graduated from is on the list. After receiving our alumni magazine I realized I would never give them a dime for all the propaganda they were pushing. Now seeing them on this list I want to disavow myself completely from ever stepping foot on campus.
In a sane world, anyone who graduates with a degree from any of these programs would be shunned by future employers, absolute job disqualification. Evidence of lack of real-world critical thinking skills, incapable of independent work ethos or ethics, high risk radical who will attempt to subvert business operations due to their radical wokeism that seeks to destroy business enterprise in pursuit of "equity" and other nonproductive, nonwork pursuits. Problem employees are best dealt with on the front end, never let them in your business.
Anyone who feels sympathy for them, high-aspiring over-achievers, just doing what they were told they had to do by the adults and system they trusted, any who believe they shouldn't be punished for the sins of the institutions, please disabuse yourself of such notions. These people are being indoctrinated to harm all of us, and will otherwise be elevated into positions of power to be able to do so. Unfair? Nope. They bet poorly. Redirect your sympathies to those who these people, these graduates of these institutions have harmed by their arrogance, their ambition, their obedience and their poor morals. If every single one of the students at any of those institutions populated the homeless encampments in the many cities they and their institutions are responsible for creating it would be true justice. If you have any friends, family in those institutions you don't think deserve it, too bad, they do. There's so many better options out there, to remain in that system reflects a willingness and desire to be a part of it. A pox on all of their houses.