Thanks to the invaluable work of No College Mandates, we know that as of February 6, 2024, an astounding 68 American colleges and universities still have Covid shot mandates in place.

Yes, you read that correctly. There are 68 schools in the United States that continue to push the mRNA serum on college students across America.

The list includes historically elite schools like Harvard and Johns Hopkins. It also includes a variety of ultra leftist colleges in California and New York, and elsewhere, coupled with a significant amount of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Speaking of Harvard, they just announced that students must comply with the Covid mandate if they wish to enroll for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. Notably, the requirement does not apply to faculty and staff.

"Harvard is the only Ivy League that still requires students to show proof that they have taken either the initial COVID vaccine series (which is no longer available) or the most up-to-date booster even though no such requirement exists for faculty and staff,” Lucia Sinatra, the co-founder of No College Mandates, tells The Dossier.

“How does this make any sense from a public health perspective? It doesn’t. It is discriminatory, arbitrary and capricious, and the fact that students let it stand speaks volumes about allegiance to their ideological beliefs over their pursuit of truth.”

There is no reason to believe that Covid shots are a necessary health measure for the broader campus community. So it’s safe to assume that there’s an ulterior motive or two to the reality that it’s February of 2024 and the mandates remain in place on campuses.

For one, these mandates serve as an ideological screening device. Surveys show that mRNA uptake differentiates significantly within ideological camps. There is little to no appetite for future Covid boosters among people who politically identify as conservative or Republican.

Within a similar framework, conformity with Covid shot mandates and the greater Safety Regime represents something of a status virtue signal.

“There is no other country in the world with 68 colleges still mandating COVID vaccines for students, but in the US, the herd mentality is so strong on these campuses that compliance is well over 90%,” Sinatra explained. “I believe this is the reason that over 1000 colleges initially mandated COVID vaccines; captive populations with the most to lose are the easiest to coerce and manipulate.”

You can support the work of No College Mandates by donating to their GiveSendGo here.

