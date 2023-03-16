3 Years to Slow The Spread: Covid hysteria and the creation of a never-ending crisis
What resulted was a giant human experiment in Public Health tyranny.
Thursday marks the three year anniversary of the infamous “15 Days To Slow The Spread” campaign.
The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
By March 16, yours truly was already pretty fed up with both the governmental and societal “response” to what was being basele…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.