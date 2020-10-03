200 Days: The World’s Longest Lockdown Has Failed To Stop COVID-19
“Quaranternity” was only supposed to last two weeks.
When faced with overwhelming data that show lockdowns don’t work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the lockdown advocates’ fallback position is always something along the lines of, “well, they didn’t lock down hard enough!” Yet, even the most drawn out lockdowns in the world are not working whatsoever. The longest lockdown on record, which is approaching …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.