Share

President-elect Trump made quite the buzz over the weekend when he expressed a strong interest in acquiring the Danish-controlled autonomous territory of Greenland, a land that is both immensely resource-rich and strategically a high priority to the interests of all major powers.

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, which are curated exclusively for our readers, and it helps to support our work.

Whether you’re studying abroad, dreaming of future travel, or just feeling the itch to learn something new this fall, now’s the time to start speaking a new language with Babbel. From Spanish and French to Italian, the Babbel method focuses on learning through speaking. With just 10 minutes a day, you could start having actual conversations in 3 weeks.

The Dossier readers can use this exclusive link to get up to 55% off today!

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump announced the nomination of PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, writing: “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

Greenland is incredibly resource-rich, with rare earth mineral deposits valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and its geopolitical position is incredibly significant to American interests vis-a-vis our Great Power rivals. Should Greenland fall under the Chinese umbrella, it will have devastating national security implications for the United States.

Denmark’s hyper-liberal political leadership has sought to preserve Greenland for Gaia, and Copenhagen has essentially cut the territory off from most human contact (other than tourism and the 50,000 or so people who live there) because they have bought into all of the climate hoaxes and DEI narratives of the times.

The current prime minister of Greenland, a socialist politician named Mute Eged, responded to the Trump post, declaring that Greenland is not for sale. Respectfully, Greenland is autonomous Danish territory, so its sale wouldn’t really even involve the locals, though it would be wise to accomodate their interests and get their eventual consent.

Don’t be surprised if the Trump Administration reaches out to Copenhagen and starts the very real process of negotiations over the future of Greenland. They can start by leveraging Denmark’s failure to live up to the two-percent defense spending threshold as a NATO member. The United States already maintains one military base in Greenland, known as Pituffik Space Base, which supports critical missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance missions.

Pituffik Space Base

It’s been quite a while, but the United States has annexed territory numerous times throughout its history, and the tool of annexation has shaped most of America.

Here are several key instances:

Louisiana Purchase (1803): The U.S. acquired approximately 828,000 square miles of land from France, doubling the size of the country.

Annexation of Texas (1845): After Texas declared independence from Mexico in 1836 and existed as the Republic of Texas, it was annexed by the U.S., leading to the Mexican-American War.

Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo (1848): Following the Mexican-American War, Mexico ceded about 525,000 square miles to the U.S., which included territories that would later become California, Nevada, Utah, most of Arizona, and parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.

Gadsden Purchase (1853): The U.S. bought about 29,670 square miles of land from Mexico to facilitate a southern transcontinental railroad route.

Annexation of Hawaii (1898): After the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1893, Hawaii was annexed by the United States in 1898.

Spanish-American War (1898): This conflict led to the U.S. acquiring Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines from Spain. The Philippines later became independent in 1946, but Puerto Rico and Guam remain U.S. territories.

Alaska Purchase (1867): Often called "Seward's Folly," the U.S. bought Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million, adding 586,412 square miles.

Acquisition of the Virgin Islands (1917): The U.S. purchased the Danish West Indies from Denmark, which are now known as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

American Samoa (1900): After the Second Samoan Civil War, the U.S. formally annexed the eastern part of the Samoan Islands, which became American Samoa.

In addition to these major annexations, there have been smaller territorial acquisitions or claims, like the annexation of uninhabited islands in the Pacific and Caribbean under various acts or treaties.

President-elect Trump’s prioritization of Greenland for negotiation and future annexation is both righteous and strategically prudent. As the first major U.S. acquisition in well over a century, Greenland can serve to shape the president’s legacy in a manner akin to his favorite president: Andrew Jackson.

The U.S. can and should employ various forms of cultural, political, and legal leverage to make the acquisition of Greenland a reality. And who better than President Trump to lead the mother of all geopolitical negotiatons?

Share