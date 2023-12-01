Check out the headlines from this week:

A “mysterious pneumonia” in China, they say?

I’m old enough to remember another “mysterious pneumonia” saga that was all the buzz at this time of year around 4 years ago, too.

News flash: It’s Winter again and people are once more getting sick with a variety of respiratory illnesses.

As we’ve discussed at The Dosier ad nauseam, seasonal illnesses have been a consistent for the entirety of human history. Nonetheless, the people in the halls of power are once again demanding we DO SOMETHING TO STOP THIS DARN VIRUS THING.

The Senate Republican brain trust has penned a letter declaring the need for a travel ban from China, hoping that a reverse rain dance style “science” maneuver will help to stop people from getting sick.

“We should not wait for the WHO to take action given its track record of slavish deference to the CCP. We must take the necessary steps to protect the health of Americans, and our economy. That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and the PRC until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness,” the GOP letter stated.

The letter was signed by Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), JD Vance (Ohio), Rick Scott (Fla.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and Mike Braun (Ind.).

Now, I believe some of these senators singed on to this letter because they just want to stick it to China, for both righteous and irrational reasons.

Nonetheless, playing the virus hysteria game opens up a pandora’s box of unpredictable behavior. And imposing a travel ban with the hopes to stop an already circulating respiratory illness is like building a chain link fence to stop the wind.

If they want to restrict travel between the United States and China, they should make that case outside the context of a virus.

For the sake of diplomacy, we need not relitigate some of the aforementioned senators’ ATROCIOUS record on failing to combat the fastest roll up of power in American history.

That’s why these Republicans should wise up and stop leaning in to the idea that the government has the tools to stop people from getting sick. It’s beyond reckless. Let us hope that the Biden Administration, which is excitedly shilling vaccines for the supposed “tripledemic,” won’t lean any further into this madness.

Please leave the Faucism in the past where it belongs.

