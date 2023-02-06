World Economic Forum chief propagandist steps down after disastrous Davos conference
Adrian Monck served for over a decade as one of Klaus Schwab's top deputies.
One of Klaus Schwab’s top deputies at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is stepping down from his role after over a decade of being the top information operatives executive at the ruling class narrative and ideas incubator.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.