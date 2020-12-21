Woke hierarchy: Is the CDC politicizing vaccine deployment?
A radical social justice warrior activist is modeling vaccine allocation for the government agency.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reportedly relying on a radical leftist activist to model its proposed COVID-19 vaccine deployment strategy, leading some to conclude that the government agency is stressing racial prioritization and playing politics with science, instead of advocating for the allocation of the vaccine to those who are most threa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.