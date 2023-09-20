Is this the “trans genocide” that everyone’s been talking about?

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (born Michael Cirillo) has been suspended indefinitely by the Ukrainian military following a series of controversial statements he’s made in recent days.

The X.com (formerly known as Twitter) account for the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the news Wednesday morning in a series of posts.

Last week, Mr Cirillo posted a video message declaring that opponents of the war will “all be hunted down.” The video appeared to be specifically in reference to an American citizen who is currently being held hostage by Ukrainian authorities.

This week, in response to an inquiry from Senator J.D. Vance, Mr Cirillo seemingly confirmed that he is on the payroll of the American government, before later denying that he was a U.S. intelligence asset.

Mr Ashton-Cirillo has been celebrated as a hero of the Ukrainian military effort through the liberal globalist warmonger corridors in the United States.

Earlier this year, Ashton-Cirillo met with lawmakers to encourage them to vote for more funding for Ukraine. He met with Reps Eric Swalwell (D-CA.), Mike Quigley (D-IL) and Steven Horsford (D-NV). He also met with aides for U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

Meanwhile, President Biden is demanding another $24 billion for Ukraine, despite over $100 billion already sent over to Kiev, and its much-hyped counteroffensive failing in catastrophic fashion.

In his speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Biden told Congress that he expects them to hand over the taxpayer cash to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky when he visits Capitol Hill later this week.

There remains increasing Republican resistance to further monetary deployment into the Slava Slush Fund.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is there’s no money in the House right now for Ukraine. It’s not there,” Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) told reporters Tuesday evening.

