On Monday afternoon, the Biden Administration sent their condolences to Iran for the death of the Tehran regime’s president, leading to lots of anger and confusion amongst Americans who believe that our country should defend the basic principles of our founding.

In tragic and revolting fashion, our government “expressed its official condolences” for the now-deceased Ebrahim Raisi, who was nicknamed “The Butcher of Tehran” for his role in overseeing the execution of thousands of political prisoners.

Raisi’s legacy in Iran

The U.S. Institute of Peace describes Raisi as “a pivotal player in the mass execution of thousands.” As a member of Iran’s “Death Committee,” Raisi “decreed that all prisoners steadfast in their support for the opposition and ‘waging war on God’ were ‘condemned to execution.’”

President Raisi with Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” Ali Khamenei

In 2024, Americans live under a government committed to a combination of progressivism and nihilistic nothingness, under a series of bureaucratic agencies that don’t stand for anything other than leftism and the capture and retention of power. Our Founders would almost certainly observe the mess in D.C. as something completely detached to their Declaration and vision for America.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran,” read a State Department statement released at around noon. “As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

There are 90 million people in Iran suffering under the weight of the barbarian mullahs. Imagine how these poor souls are feeling after witnessing that the country that is supposed to, at a bare minimum, stand for unalienable freedoms, but are instead excusing the actions of their captors?

To be clear, I am no advocate for the idea that we should repeat the lunacy of hyper interventionist foreign policymaking, and proceed to forcefully intervene in Iran’s political system. The era of Team America: World Police is coming to an end, necessarily so.

However, committing to a hands-off approach to the internal affairs of foreign governments doesn’t mean that the United States needs to *express condolences* for a throwback theocratic thug.

An American administration worthy of our founding would reject the idea that any such statement or expression of solidarity is warranted. If you’re going to release a statement, tell him and the gang of thieves that smashed their helicopter into a mountain to enjoy hell, and call it a day.

The galaxy brained idea of Iran as a potential ally goes back to the Obama days, when the extreme partisans at 1600 Penn (who remain in the White House today) decided to attempt to realign American interests in the Middle East to favor Tehran over our established allies. A very, very generous steel man interpretation of this policy is that it came with the hopes of changing the behavior of the donkey riding mullahs. Yet today, the people in charge still chant “death to America” every Friday during prayers.

And it wasn’t just the United States government that “expressed condolences” for the bad guys.

Almost the entirety of the U.N. membership roster and other transnational outfits, treated the death of Raisi as if it was an event worthy of sorrow. This included institutions controlled by the U.S., like NATO and countless additional outfits under our historic umbrella.

The Biden Administration and its partners, either willfully or mistakenly, cannot or will not morally discern between Iran and the West.

We find ourselves in an America that desperately needs to draw from our foundational roots, to once more find the courage to align more closely with like-minded forces for liberty, and to push away the world’s most brutish tyrants, while also realizing our limitations and priorities.

We need to go back to an America that stands committed to its founding principles, both at home and when discussing events occurring abroad.

