The World Health Organization and its partner organization, the Bill Gates-controlled GAVI, announced Wednesday that they will be flooding Africa with 18 million doses of malaria vaccines.

During a Wednesday press conference, WHO director Tedros Adhanom declared that 12 African countries will be receiving 18 million doses of malaria vaccine in the coming months, declaring that climate change is largely responsible for the continuing disease burden in the continent.

While it seems like great news at the surface, considering Africa’s continuing malaria epidemic, we’ve again encountered a situation in which the “cure” appears to be more threatening than the disease itself.

Malaria indeed plagues the African continent. It is reported to be the culprit for the annual deaths of about half a million children in sub Saharan Africa.

And before the mid 20th century, there were few medical means to defeat parasite infestations, other than to improve sanitation and living standards. Today, there are several medications that prevent and treat malaria, but do not provide sterilizing immunity to the disease.

The only malaria “vaccine” that has been rolled out thus far is an injection called Mosquirix (RTS,S/AS01), which is produced by Big Pharma giant GSK.

Mosquirix not only does not provide sterilizing immunity, it requires 4 separate shots, and its supposed preventive effects only lasts a handful of months.

Additionally, the drug is not only seemingly worthless, but uniquely dangerous.

The largest Mosquirix trials produced shockingly poor results, with the vaccine cohort having much worse outcomes than the placebo group. The vaccine group displayed ten times higher risk of meningitis and cerebral malaria, and a doubling in the risk of death compared to the placebo group. Even if the shots “work,” they do not achieve any temporary or long term sterilizing immunity or significant efficacious benefit, so in no way would it reduce the actual disease burden.

Nonetheless, the notoriously corrupt and captured World Health Organization has given its stamp of approval for the dangerous vaccine, recommending it for at risk youth. They even baselessly claim on the WHO website that for every 200 malaria shots deployed, one child’s life will be saved by the “vaccine.”

Last year, UNICEF awarded GSK (which, again, is currently the lone supplier of malaria shots) with a $170 million contract for 18 million doses of its malaria injections ($9.44 per dose).

Now, Gates inc and its middleman partners have released a white paper detailing their roadmap for the deployment of these shots. They are seeking to establish a system in which 80-100 million shots are injected into the arms of sub Saharan African children on an annual basis by 2030. This would create a malaria vaccine industry in Africa that is poised to rake in close to $1 billion annually.

There is no evidence that these shots work to prevent malaria, but that hasn’t stopped Big Pharma and global “Public Health” institutions from executing its designs upon the African continent.

The news out of Africa is remarkably timed with a continuing series of malaria scare stories coming out of the United States. Not to worry though, the corporate media will be sure to let you know that the Pfizer-backed BioNTech is working on its own malaria vaccine!

