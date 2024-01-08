On Thursday, a highly-publicized American drone strike in Baghdad took out a high ranking Tehran-backed militant leader.

It was followed by an always robust debate about the wisdom of having U.S. troops deployed to Iraq, and the positives and negatives of conducting that strike, following several weeks of ongoing unreciprocated attacks against American forces stationed in Iraq.

What we still don’t know is who exactly decided to make that decision.

Certainly, the United States has the world’s most powerful fighting force. That much remains known.

But since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the public has been left entirely in the dark about who or what group of individuals sits atop the chain of command.

No, not the structured chain of command that you’re seeing presented in the corporate media.

This is how it’s supposed to work

The real chain of command.

Joe Biden, our figurehead president is continually degrading, both cognitively and physically, so he’s certainly not in charge. Sure, he physically signs off on military operations and what not, but the man merely holds the pen.

Neither is Kamala Harris, who, despite serving under the least powerful president in American history, has become arguably the least powerful vice president in American history. It’s safe to cross her off, too.

Let’s travel over to the Pentagon.

We just found out that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been spending the past couple of weeks in the hospital, following an unknown “elective procedure” that apparently went horribly wrong. Austin, displaying quite the level of chutzpah, has refused to release the details of this procedure, despite compelling the entire armed services to receive experimental mRNA injections. The Sec Def remains at Walter Reed hospital as of this writing.

Lloyd Austin in his Covid Protection Gear

Next up is Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense (a longtime government bureaucrat and democrat operative), who serves directly under Austin. She apparently had no idea that Sec Def Austin was in the hospital. She was in Puerto Rico while Austin was undergoing his elective procedure. In their best efforts to pursue an ex post facto mop up job, the corporate media claimed that Hicks, once she found out, began running the Defense Department from her beach resort.

Yeah, that doesn’t exactly pass the smell test.

Coupled with the reality that Dep Sec Hicks is a pencil pusher, and not a policymaker, we can rule her out, too.

Check out Jon Stewart’s revealing back and forth with Hicks on the Pentagon’s inability to pass an audit:

Now, here’s where the chain of command can go in a few directions. But the most likely next man up is General Charles Q. Brown, the successor to Mark Milley as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In his several roles, Gen. Brown pledged to “hire for diversity” and advance the DEI agenda in the U.S. military, at the expense of the actual mission of the U.S. military. Despite climbing his way up to the ranks as a four star general and a longtime Air Force fighter pilot, Brown has all the marks of a political appointee without any real autonomy. It’s very unlikely that the woke, identity politics pusher is the one who calls the shots.

Clearly, it’s not just the political hierarchy of the Biden Administration that remains a mystery. The public also doesn’t have a clue who ultimately makes the decision.

There’s plenty of reports and rumors circulating D.C. world that some elements of the White House domestic policy council and the national security council, along with select outside forces, have major sway over the decision making of the Biden Administration. Nonetheless, the American military is without a visible, true command structure. And that benefits almost nobody.

Will the real commander-in-chief/s please stand up?

