What is centrism, anyway?

What does it really mean to be a “moderate” in American politics today?

Is it the mark of an independent mind who just won’t fall into place within the Republican or Democrat two party system?

Or is it instead a means of endorsing the status quo in America?

No Labels is getting tons of press coverage

To find out what it means to be a centrist in America today, The Dossier started by investigating the policy platforms advanced by a popular centrist-identifying organization called No Labels, a political advocacy group earning a lot of media attention these days.

Its stated mission is to advance the interests of the "commonsense majority."

So how do we identify common sense? After all, one man’s common sense is another man’s communism. Another man’s nonsense is the other guy’s sense.