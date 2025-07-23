Thus far, the AI era brought us some wildly impressive technological feats. Coupled with an already existing environment that inundates us with algorithmic clickbait lunacy, it has also brought us mountains full of slop.

What do I mean?

My use of "slop" refers to low-quality, inaccurate, or poorly produced content, often generated by clicks-chasing publishers and/or AI systems.

What is the ultimate form of slop? Think the serial plagiarist political commentator Benny Johnson fused with Google’s hyper woke Gemini AI program.

The slop envelops our digital spaces in 2025. It’s everywhere you look. We can’t get away from it. It's vague, dull, repetitive, clickbaity, nonsensical, and often false and misleading. It primarily produces pure noise rather than a meaningful signal. When I refer to slop, I am railing against the proliferation of subpar information that poisons the mind and makes it harder to find reliable, useful, and thoughtful information.

We are banning slop

With all that being said, I regret that The Dossier has sometimes published slop-worthy content. Unfortunately, the incentives of our era led many (including yours truly, admittedly, from time to time) to churn out suboptimal stories, podcasts, and the like that lack true substance.

We took some time off to strategize how to best utilize this platform and respect the time of our valued subscribers.

And I am therefore banishing all forms of slop from ever appearing in this publication. Moving forward, my pledge to you is that we will abandon the slop.

That means no more worrying about clicks, analytics, and the like. I invite you to visit this place and engage with our stories and interviews, not just to fuel yourself with perpetual doses of dopamine, but also to learn something new along the way, perhaps. I am not even going to look at the analytics. By signing up with us, you trusted us to curate the best information and bring it front and center to you, and we are going to double down on our commitment to accomplish that mission.

We won’t always hit the mark, but we will try to filter out the slop as best as possible. We will present great authors, consequential ideas, and powerful stories to our subscribers.

I want The Dossier to become your go-to site for unique knowledge and insights, every day of the week.

With all that being said, stay tuned for a great lineup of anti-slop material in the coming days.

All the best,

Jordan