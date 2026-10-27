The Dossier

The Dossier

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Richard
6d

Trump is one guy. Add in cabinet officers and other political appointees and you might get to a couple of hundred. On the other side are millions of "civil service" officials. How did it get this way? I blame clueless Republicans of the past. I truly don't know how to fix it short of abolishing whole agencies and then recreating what is needed. Getting rid of USAID definitely improved America and indeed the whole world.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6d

Fire officials who turn public office into an opposition headquarters. Americans did not elect Trump so an unelected policy shop could quietly substitute its own agenda. Senior political appointees unwilling to execute lawful administration policy should surrender their offices, and officials who abuse tax authority deserve consequences reaching well beyond dismissal. Bessent also owns his personnel decisions. Salinger entered Treasury through this administration’s front door, so blaming an invisible bureaucracy cannot absolve the people who hired him. America First requires command of the departments entrusted to carry it out. Set the direction, demand results, and replace political leadership that cannot deliver. Winning an election means little if Washington’s machinery keeps running the Deep State program.

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