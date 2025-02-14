Vice President JD Vance delivered a barnburner of a speech to the Munich Security Conference on Friday morning.

You can watch it in full here:

The European audience was notably hushed throughout the speech, during which the vice president continually challenged our traditional allies to uphold the Western values they once claimed to cherish.

The VP exposed that Americans sometimes find ourselves on an island of principled exceptionalism, and that’s okay.

In his 1981 inaugural address, President Reagan famously called on Americans to do “whatever needs to be done to preserve this last and greatest bastion of freedom.”

Vance proudly carried that legacy forward today by defining the principles that make America great, and challenged the Europeans to live up to their foundations.

In 2025, much of Western Europe stands as a giant history museum to a series of once-proud cultures. It’s a relic of a society that helped spark incredible advancements in human progress and well-being not so long ago.

Today, Europe is reeling from a seemingly never-ending series of self-inflicted issues. The five most prominent are radical Islamic immigration, globalist fascism, the continually declining birthrate, a continent-wide brain drain, and the climate hoax.

Over recent decades, Europe has imported tens of millions of people from third-world hellholes, the vast majority of whom will not assimilate (and have not been asked to assimilate) into their host nations. Now, the radical Islamic migrants have begun the process of capturing and weaponizing European institutions. The British government (and many others) is tragically inundated with high-ranking officials and bureaucrats who seek to fundamentally transform their countries into a continuation of the ummah. The globalist fascism is best captured through Klaus Schwab’s annual confab in Davos, where European elites decide which narratives they will attempt to forcibly impose upon humanity in the future. Oftentimes, this involves calling for and imposing widespread social media censorship. As our VP put it, it involves “firewalling” viewpoints deemed not worthy by the European elites. The declining birth rate in Western Europe has become a significant demographic challenge, shaping social, economic, and political landscapes. Over recent decades, numerous countries in Western Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, have witnessed a consistent drop in birth rates, leading to aging populations and shrinking workforces. Several factors contribute to this trend. Primarily, economic considerations play a pivotal role. The high cost of living, particularly in major cities, and the expenses associated with child-rearing discourage many from having children. Housing, education, and healthcare costs are considerable, making expanding a family less appealing or feasible for many. Cultural shifts also influence birth rates. The traditional model of family life has been targeted for destruction, with society normalizing permanent singlehood and childless couples. While native Western Europeans continue to see population decline, their “replacements” in the foreign migrant class will continue to become a greater percentage of the population, leading to more trouble in the future. Europe has witnessed a continuing exodus of talent due to its unfriendly business and regulatory environment. This brain drain has had profound implications, leading to a loss of human capital, innovation, and economic growth in countless countries across the continent. Much of Europe’s implosion is linked, sometimes indirectly, to the anti-human spawned climate hoax, which has damaged the continent on every imaginable front.

An American leader roasting smug Europeans will never get old. Ever. And it’s especially the case when that leader is speaking unpopular truths.

Europe should serve as a cautionary tale for our “last and greatest bastion of freedom.” No other nation will pick up the mantle if we fail to uphold our standards and values.