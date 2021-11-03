Untapped market: Pfizer, Moderna target children & infants to sustain record-breaking COVID shot profits
Pfizer tells kids the shots will give them "superpowers."
Despite the reality that children and teens are at near zero risk from COVID-19, Pfizer and Moderna are attempting to make sure every kid across the world is supplied with and coerced into taking mRNA shots. To make up for a projected drop in 2022 COVID shot income, the two outfits have zero moral objections to attempting to harvest this potentially mas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.