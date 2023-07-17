Top Biden Admin official inadvertently reveals motive for indefinite war footing in Ukraine
"The defense industry obviously wants to make sure that if they're going to increase production, that that production rate is going to stay elevated for a period of time."
The article below is available only to paid subscribers. Please consider supporting The Dossier and getting access to subscribers-only articles and discussion forums every Monday!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Dossier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.