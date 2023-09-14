Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Matt Damon, Hillary Clinton, and the degenerates who run the U.N. walk into a bar in New York…

No, this isn’t a joke.

That’s basically what’s going down next week on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York City next week. Except they won’t be chit chatting in a bar. These forces will be demanding the surrender of your rights while virtue signaling to the world about their claimed moral supremacy.

The World Economic Forum will host its Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, where Klaus Schwab and the gang will plot ways to further rob us of our rights in the name of the climate hoax.

Clinton Inc will hold its annual Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) gala, which will reportedly feature Pope Francis. So if anyone knows an exorcist, you may want to send them over to Manhattan next week.

The Clinton crime family-hosted conference will feature an all star cast that includes high ranking Biden Administration officials, such as the bought and paid for U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen. It will also feature A-list celebrities like Matt Damon, who will tell you how much they care about saving the planet from carbon and stuff, before taking their Gulfstream G650s back to Cali.

The event has an impressive list of sponsors, in the sense that it is impressively evil, even for Hillary and the gang. The CGI sponsors list includes Pfizer, the parent company of Moderna, and Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, the lady who helped to launder Hunter Biden’s artwork.

The Gates Foundation will host its annual Goalkeepers event, during which random celebrities will be paid to support the malthusian agenda items long advanced by Bugman Bill. Generally, these events bring bad news for the African continent. At last year’s Goalkeepers conference, Gates demanded that Africans survive on his GMO corn, which he describes as “magic seeds.”

Lastly, the 193 member states of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will deploy their top leaders to give a speech about their respective countries. Many of those world leaders will promote the UN’s 2030 Agenda and their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which amount to the centralization of power and wealth in the name of the climate hoax.

