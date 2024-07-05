Newly enshrined British prime minister Keir Starmer has delivered his first address outside of 10 Downing Street, following his Labour Party’s decisive victory over the U.K. Tories.

On the bright side, Nigel Farage and Reform UK, the nationalist conservative party with a mission to restore sovereignty and outlaw mass migration, outperformed expectations. On the other side of the spectrum, several MPs were elected on the promise of essentially restoring power to Hamas in Gaza, which is not just morally repugnant, but an issue that has absolutely nothing to do with the interests of the U.K.

Starmer, like his predecessor (Rishi Sunak), is a member in good standing of the U.K. Uniparty, which has herded both the Labor and Conservative Party into tightly kept political boundaries. Such issues worthy of debate include limits to taxation and government welfare, but while always accepting the initial premises of high taxes and a robust welfare state.

Here is Starmer’s speech in full coupled with my analysis in bold.

Good afternoon.

I have just returned from Buckingham Palace where I accepted an invitation from His Majesty the King to form the next government of this great nation.

Another sad reminder of the death of Queen Elizabeth, and the transfer of power to The WEF King.

I want to thank the outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak, for his achievement as the first British Asian prime minister of our country.

Why does he feel the need to mention Sunak’s ethnicity? Yes, this is more of a rhetorical question and a comment on the political state of affairs in the U.K.

The extra effort that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today. And we also recognise the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership.

Starmer is virtue signaling about institutional racism.

But now our country has voted, decisively. For change. For national renewal. And a return of politics to public service.

The country wants “change” but Starmer refuses to identify what change means. In reality, it’s a shift from one side of the Uniparty to the other side of the Uniparty.

When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation.

What is it with this weird notion of “sacrifice?” Why can’t the British people flourish instead of constantly sacrificing?

A draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future that we need to move forward, together.

Now, this wound, this lack of trust, can only be healed by actions not words. I know that. But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgment that public service is a privilege.

And that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.

If you voted for Labour yesterday we will carry the responsibility of your trust, as we rebuild our country.

But whether you voted Labour or not - in fact especially if you did not - I say to you, directly: My government will serve you.

Politics can be a force for good - we will show that. And that is how we will govern.

Country first, party second.

Yet, if I’m honest, service is merely a pre-condition for hope.

Aforementined sentences can be summed up as meaningless political speak.

And it is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are. Because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate a way through to calmer waters.

The Klaus Schwab Great Reset did not suffice. We need an even “bigger reset,” it seems!

Recall that nothing about this speech is coming out in extemporaneous fashion. “Bigger reset” was a deliberate, studied choice of words.

And yet this depends upon politicians - particularly those who stand for stability and moderation - as I do - recognising when we must change course.

Stability and moderation = WEF-approved neoliberal governance, enslaved to the anti-human agenda that demands an increasingly lower standard of living.

For too long now we have turned a blind eye as millions slid into greater insecurity.

The problem is that citizens have been too free to make their own decisions, according to the people in charge.

Nurses, builders, drivers, carers, people doing the right thing, working harder than ever, have been recognised at moments like this before.

Yet as soon as the cameras stop rolling, their lives are ignored. I want to say very clearly to those people - not this time.

Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. And the world is now a more volatile place.

The world is more volatile because of the instiutional political class, which pursues these agenda items to mitigate human flourishing and enrich the people in charge.

This will take a while.

But have no doubt that the work of change begins - immediately.

Have no doubt - that we will rebuild Britain, with wealth created in every community.

Our NHS back on its feet, facing the future.

The British political system is united in the idea that they will never let their socialist National Health Service (NHS) die with dignity. They prefer to maintain their third-world healthcare system.

Secure borders. Safer streets. Everyone treated with dignity and respect at work.

Secure borders? The migrants are coming right in!

The opportunity of clean British power. Cutting your energy bills for good.

By clean power he means destroying reliable energy and replacing it with a little solar panel on top of your pod.

And, brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity. The world class schools and colleges, the affordable homes that I know are the ingredients of hope for working people, the security that working class families like mine could build their lives around.

More socialism. Imagine believing that the government should be responsible for building homes and maintaining the prices of real estate.

Because if I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children, I know too many of you would say no.

And so my government will fight, every day, until you believe again.

From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by a determination to serve your interests. To defy, quietly, those who have written our country off.

“Unburdened by doctrine” - believing in nothing other than enriching a system that protects the dominant instiutions via the continuing fusion of private and public power.

You have given us a clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change. To restore service and respect to politics, end the era of noisy performance, tread more lightly on your lives.

And to unite our country, four nations standing together again. Facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world…

Again, the world is “insecure” because your political class has made it that way.

Committed to a calm and patient rebuilding.

He makes it seem like he’s been made GM of a tanking NFL franchise, and that franchise is committed to sucking for the next few years to score some more #1 draft picks.

So with respect and humility, I invite you all to join this government of service in the mission of national renewal.

Our work is urgent. And we begin it today.

Well, that was depressing and uninspiring. About as optimistic as a pub rant from the town drunk. Let’s hope Farage continues with the momentum, for the sake of the British people.

