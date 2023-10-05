The ruling class in America indeed has quite the stronghold over the political affairs of the United States. However, when you observe across the Anglosphere, you’ll find systems where one-party rule is fully set in stone, serving as cautionary tales for the not so distant future of the United States. In America, the cement is still drying, but it will harden entirely if too many citizens embrace the delusion that there is no uniparty here, too.

How exactly did we get here, and how long has it been like this?

In the aftermath of the Speaker fight in Congress, there’s been lots of online chatter about the notion of a uniparty governing the United States, which we talked about here in The Dossier.

But to understand the uniparty threat, it’s worth taking a look at countries that once possessed a similar values structure to the foundations of America.

The five core countries of the Anglosphere are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They were all formed, more or less, through the common law foundation that a robust, distributed democracy with multiple chambers of governance, and the separation of powers, would result in an environment in which new ideas and fierce debate were welcome.

Now let’s take a snapshot of the current Anglosphere political environments in 2023.

In Canada, there is the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada. There is little ideological separation between the two parties.

Canada’s major political leaders dancing their new Speaker up to the stage

In the United Kingdom, the two major parties are the Conservatives and the Labour Party. The Conservatives and Labour members agree on pretty much everything, minus niche areas of tax policy.

British PM Rishi Sunak, a “conservative”

In Australia, you have the Australian Labor Party and the Liberal/National Coalition. Both parties welcomed the Covid Police State.

In New Zealand, there’s the Labour Party and the National Party. They also welcomed transforming their country into a prison island.

Prior to the Covid hysteria era, at least on paper, some would point to these two party systems as proof that there was no uniparty. They cited the fact that there are two separate major political organizations that participate in the electoral process.

But when “the pandemic” happened, it became very apparent that on every major issue, both parties support the same agenda items. As for the next Current Thing, whether that is the climate hoax or the proxy war in Ukraine, the parties remain united behind these efforts.

After witnessing what happened during the Covid hysteria era, very few thoughtful American thinkers and pundits deny the Uniparty reality throughout the anglosphere.

But for some reason, they insist that there is no uniparty here, despite the reality of a system currently under the control of our ever-expanding administrative state, and people like Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden.

Nonetheless, what makes America unique, at least for now, is that there are still some pockets of resistance to full uniparty takeover. This is in part thanks to the wisdom of America’s founding fathers, but it also has to do with a culture that — at least in some areas of the country — encourages a spirit of rebellion, and prioritizes the structures and ideals found in the Bill of Rights.

That’s also why our Covid story was unique, and different from the fate of fellow common-law based countries.

America is not yet fully captured, but it will be if our countrymen take the route of naivety, and proceed to mock the idea that a fully captured system couldn’t happen here, especially when America is the last country standing in the way

