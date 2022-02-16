The Ukraine mirage: Biden to take credit for stopping his own manufactured crisis
More rhetoric than reality.
Is it better to win a war without firing a shot, or rather, convince people that you stopped a “war” that never had a chance of actually starting?
With poll numbers continuing to tank, and midterm elections right around the corner, the Biden Administration desperately needs a win. It appears they’re enacting a bold strategy that involves first manifesti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.