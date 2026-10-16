The Dossier

The Dossier

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Drew Skonberg,DC's avatar
Drew Skonberg,DC
18h

Well stated.

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hoppah's avatar
hoppah
15h

There is no problem so large or pernicious that government involvement cannot make far worse.

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