Once New York City mayor Eric Adams became a target, there was no way out.

On Friday, Adams was indicted on federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, becoming the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal prosecution.

At first glance, the indictment may leave citizens a bit confused about the alleged criminal activity that the feds claim Adams engaged in.

Check out the headline from Business Insider:

So the Turkish government gave Adams cheap or no cost tickets and upgrades on Turkish Airlines in order to curry good favor with the NYC mayor. That hardly seems like something that should be making national news and flooding the corporate media with op-eds demanding his resignation. Something stinks here.

Adams broke "laws that are designed to ensure that officials like him serve the people, not the highest bidder, not a foreign bidder, and certainly not a foreign power," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at a press conference. "These are bright red lines and we allege the mayor crossed them again and again for years. That is the only reason we are here today."

Mr Williams works for the Biden-Harris Administration, and I guess we are supposed to pretend that the Biden family doesn’t have a reputation for doing exactly what is alleged (and much, much worse) in the Adams indictment. Entire books have been written about the Biden family’s multi-million dollar bribery schemes. The issue of complimentary business class upgrades are probably assumed as a common sense perk, and it pales in comparison to what the Biden family has engaged in vis-a-vis China, Russia, Ukraine, etc.

And let’s not forget about the time that “Red Bill” de Blasio, the predecessor to Adams, made almost a billion dollars disappear by funnelling city money through his wife’s “charity” organization. He’s never been “investigated” for any of it.

While Adams conducted his political and personal business in a far from moral fashion, his antics represent the kind of stuff that has become *the norm* for high-profile American politicians.

The Biden-Harris Administration has developed a reputation of weaponizing its investigatory powers against its political opponents.

We should keep in mind that the Adams “investigation” has long been a subject of leaks and reporting in the corporate press. And it certainly intensified after the mayor challenged the open borders policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

In a town hall meeting last year, Adams declared the migrant crisis would “destroy New York City,” marking a rare Democrat departure from the assortment of acceptable political narratives and critiques. Mayor Adams took a very public shot at the White House, and now they’re “repaying” him for his independent assessment.

Should Eric Adams resign or be forced aside, the man waiting in the wings is a true lunatic. Take a look at a screenshot we grabbed from his X account, in which he proudly came out of the closet as a “Democratic Socialist.”

Jumaane Williams, a BLM and DEI supporting lunatic, would expedite New York City’s transformation into San Francisco. For the sake of the remaining sane people of New York, we should hope that the Biden White House selective prosecution attempt against the elected mayor of New York fails.

Was evidence exaggerated to make a criminal case? That seems quite likely. Adams was convicted when they decided to "investigate" him. A man you may have heard of named Donald Trump, along with the countless J6ers who were thrown into the federal gulag for the act of walking into the Capitol building without permission, know all too well how that works.

