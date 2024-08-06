Share

Kamala Harris was just officially anointed as the Democratic Party candidate for president, and today she has settled on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP pick.

With Walz, Harris finds herself a VP candidate who is celebrated by the base of the Democratic Party, and the pick has energized the BLM/Hamas crowd. Reps AOC, Ilhan Omar, and the like have celebrated the pick as a victory for progressivism.

As Governor of Minnesota, Walz has gone above and beyond to appease the violent extremists who hold considerable weight within the party.

Here’s what you need to know about Tim Walz (that you won’t find in the corporate media).

Champion of socialism

Under the guise of being “Midwestern Nice,” Tim Walz is a far-left progressive who uses his mannerisms as a shield to impose his extremism upon Minnesota.

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Stolen valor

Tim Walz quit on his soldiers when danger came knocking.

Veterans who served with Governor Walz say he has embellished his military service, and promptly retired from the military once he learned that his battalion would be mobilized to go to Iraq.

"As soon as the shots were fired in Iraq, he turned and ran the other way and hung his hat up and quit," said Tom Behrends, a retired command sergeant major who replaced Gov. Tim Walz on a deployment to Iraq.

Covid tyrant

During the early days of the Covid hysteria era, Walz set up a snitch hotline that encouraged Minnesotans to report their neighbors for violations of his lockdown order. Those caught violating his lockdown order were subject to penalties of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail. He also imposed mask mandates for multiple years.

Here’s one such empowered snitch reporting on kids playing basketball and tennis outdoors:

And yes, Walz is max boosted for the China virus.

China ties:

A longtime Sinophile, Walz speaks a bit of Mandarin, believes the Chinese government is not a U.S. adversary, and he wants to partner with Beijing.

"I've lived in China and as I've said I've been there about 30 times...I don't fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship, I totally disagree,” Walz said in a recent interview.

The Chinese government funded the governor’s student exchange trips to China in the 90s. Walz ran a company called Educational Travel Adventures, which sent high school students on summer trips to China.

Support for “trans” mutilation initiatives

In April, Gov Walz signed into law a bill making Minnesota a “Trans Refuge State,” meaning children of any age can travel to the state and choose to be surgically mutilated without their parents' consent.

Supported the BLM/Antifa riots

It took Walz three days to call in his state’s national guard during the Black Lives Matter (BLM)/Antifa riots of 2020.

By any objective measure, Tim Walz is an extremist of the highest order.

