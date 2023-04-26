The Pentagon brass is celebrating the departure of Tucker Carlson from the airwaves, albeit under the cowardice shield of anonymity.

And for good reason from their perspective.

The longtime Fox News host was one of the only voices on television to consistently criticize the upper echelons of the D.C. Uniparty military industrial regime. From the Slava Slush Fund in Ukraine to the Biden Administration’s continuing undeclared wars in the Middle East and Africa, Carlson fiercely critiqued the unaccountable global war machine.

If you search for Tucker Carlson’s top military-related segments, they are all about policy, and none criticize rank and file military service members. Popular segments include Mark Milley’s strange collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party, Drag Queen Story Hour on military bases, Zelensky’s hellbent campaign for World War III, and forcing the Critical Race Theory agenda upon the military.

It should go without saying that scrutinizing U.S. military policy is not akin to saying negative things about individual service members. While this is common sense outside of the D.C. Beltway, it is a truly radical concept within it.

Senior military officials took to the corporate press this week to smear Carlson as having an un-American, anti-U.S. military worldview.

One anonymous Pentagon official told the popular D.C. Uniparty blog Politico:

“We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people.”

Of course, viewers of Tucker Carlson’s show know that he never committed the act of “bagging on our military.” He remained consistently critical of U.S. foreign and military policy, and he saved especially scathing commentary for the failed generals who run the military and advise the White House.

The Pentagon is purposely conflating its pursuit of a hyper aggressive military posture with the military itself.

It’s become an all too common theme within the ruling class, which for way too long has positioned its own interests as perfectly corresponding with overall American interests. In the post 9/11 foreign policy world, the notion of a complete alignment in national priorities be further from the truth.

The Pentagon still maintains a “Freedom Fries” mentality that poisons its career bureaucrat class in Arlington, Virginia. It might very well be stronger than ever, given that the Pentagon is facing its worse recruiting crisis since the beginning of America’s modern volunteer military.

Congress was critical of the French government’s lack of support for the Iraq War, so they took to labeling French fries as “Freedom Fries”

This generals class — none of whom have ever won a war — believes their personal and professional aspirations are not just aligned with the country’s interests, but no different than them. The D.C. echo chamber provides an infinite feedback loop that reassures them there’s no legitimate ideological opposition. When someone like Tucker Carlson criticizes the Pentagon, he’s “bagging” the whole military. It’s easier for these unaccountable elites to view themselves as “the military,” instead of taking the time to check the premises of the countless, catastrophic missions they’ve conducted in the post 9/11 era.

Yet who is more un-American? Is it the military officials that seek to spend trillions and trillions of taxpayer dollars on a variety of pet projects and overseas boondoggles? Or perhaps is it the Americans who seek to prioritize the actual homeland over the Potemkin freedom villages in Afghanistan?

It is not Tucker Carlson who is “bagging our military.” In fact, it is the rabidly irresponsible and reckless Beltway class that is poisoning it from within.

