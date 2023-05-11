The federal “Public Health Emergency” for COVID-19 will officially expire at the end of today, May 11, 2023, the Biden Administration has declared.

That marks an incredible *1196* Days To Slow The Spread.

That’s right. Almost three and a half years of engaging in peak absurdity in the name of stopping to virus. And yet, the “experts” don’t have a single thing to show for it.

Here’s how the Biden Admin is spinning it:

Due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to combatting COVID-19, we are now in a better place in our response than at any point of the pandemic and well-positioned to transition out of the emergency phase and end the COVID-19 PHE. Over the last two years, the Biden-Harris Administration has effectively implemented the largest adult vaccination program in U.S. history, with over 270 million people receiving at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Administration has also made lifesaving treatments widely available, with more than 15 million courses administered. And through COVIDTests.gov, the Administration has distributed more than 750 million free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to more than 80 million households. The Administration has also administered more than 50 million diagnostic tests in-person at pharmacy and community-based sites. As a result of these and other efforts, COVID-19 is no longer the disruptive force it once was. Since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have declined by 95% and hospitalizations are down nearly 91%.

In short, the White House is pointing to a useless and failed mRNA experimental gene shot, and the swindle that is the Covid Testing Industrial Complex, in defeating the “disruptive force” that is the Wuhan sniffles.

Not only did all of their measures fail, because nobody was in fact protected by any of their strategies for fighting this invisible enemy, but nobody is being held accountable for this gross failure, despite claiming they had the “tools” necessary to stop a virus. Not only are these forces not being held accountable, the Public Health tyrants are congratulating themselves as heroes of the pandemic.

It’s become pretty clear at this point that absolutely nothing the “experts” and their government partners did was even remotely beneficial. Everything was a net negative. Had the world rightly understood covid as just another Flu season, so much tragedy and carnage could’ve been avoided. Nonetheless, the people in charge got their way, and the economic and societal devastation from their decisions will be felt for decades and decades. Accountability remains a distant pursuit, due to the reality that the vast majority of people in positions of power were complicit in the destruction.

On the bright side, much of the world has awakened to the incredible racket that is Public Health, in addition to the dangers posed by Government Health institutions, and much of Big Pharma.

There truly is no such thing as a public health expert. No doctor, scientist, or bureaucrat has the capacity to maintain the health of a population through top-down tyranny. These forces have poisoned academic and scientific institutions with political science masquerading as evidence-based science.

Public Health is far from the only rotten, malevolent institution. You can’t forget about Big Pharma and their Government Health partners.

Pfizer and Moderna are swimming in hundreds of billions of dollars in siphoned taxpayer dollars. Gilead made a fortune off of its Remdesivir poison IV. So many ruthlessly unethical businesses got filthy rich procuring junk “PPE” from sweatshops around the world. It was all just one giant money grab. A few people got very powerful and very rich, while billions more suffered because of their maniacal, unethical ambitions.

The money and power grab concerning covid specifically appears to be over, as the people who benefited squeezed every last dollar and “emergency” order out of the hysteria that they possibly could.

Hopefully, never again will millions of people around the world blindly “trust the science” when the next global “emergency” is declared.

What started as 15 Days To Slow The Spread somehow became 1196 Days To Slow The Spread. And not a single day to slow the spread was ever necessary. In the end, the statistics make quite clear that it really was just another series of Flu seasons. But unlike your average Flu season, this “pandemic” was repeatedly weaponized into the most deceitful and unethical power and money grab that humanity has ever witnessed.

