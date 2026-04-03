The Dossier

The Dossier

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Invisible Sun's avatar
Invisible Sun
Apr 3

I would not interpret the words of Elder Gong as anti AI. The LDS church is highly invested in AI. Data archiving, management and mining has always been a priority for the church. AI is perfect sauce to add to the existing software capabilities.

What concerns LDS leaders is AI being used to challenge the church and its leaders and standing. This is the same concern government leaders have. Everyone in an establishment position is worried of the powers of AI to persuade people to distrust them.

And frankly, we all should be worried about AI being used to manipulate minds. This does not mean censorship is the solution. It does invite consideration of regulations that inform people that what they are seeing is fake and artificial. I suppose that real actual politicians lying and misleading is OK, but enabling mass production of fake & artificial lying politicians is too much!

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Apr 3

I despise the left but "AI uber alles" is NOT a popular position.

Data centers driving up home energy costs is WILDLY unpopular.

If you have anything other than a very basic problem or inquiry, AI customer service chatbots suuuuuuuuck. Comcast's reset protocol for cable is the worst of the bunch. Trying to cancel a subscription like SiriusXM without being rude is damned near impossible.

Finally they still are bad at context, nuance, or even basic math. Google's AI assist tried to pin 3/4 of the year 2026 at 6 AM, but clearly it's 6 PM (if on standard time, that is). I called it out, it said I was right, then regurgitated 6AM.

It does some neat tricks, but I believe companies are very unwise to throw their lot in with AI as the be-all, end-all. It's a bland world and while I'm not against AI, I think it's rather overhyped. Especially with mainstream media pushing it -- so you should KNOW there is an agenda afoot in there somewhere.

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