I’m a proud supporter of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. Like almost every other political/policy movement in human history, there will never be unanimous consent for every last one of the agenda items associated with it. Still, the MAHA movement is of utmost importance to the future of the American people, and it has one heck of a leader. One cannot have a thriving nation if it is a sickly nation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr is in a unique position as he is both the founder of the MAHA movement and a man who wields enormous authority as President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The HHS secretary position was created in 1953 with the establishment of the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (HEW), the predecessor to HHS. The department was renamed the Department of Health and Human Services in 1980, following the establishment of the Department of Education as a separate entity. It was around that time that the health of Americans began to deteriorate significantly.

For more than a century, American life expectancy had climbed. Throughout the 1900s, America witnessed the development of life-saving antibiotics, modern sanitation systems, and all kinds of medical innovations that prevented the previously all-too-often occurrence of infant and youth mortality.

Over the past half-century, however, the health of Americans has not improved. And a lot of that blame lies squarely at the feet of the United States government and the overly cozy relationship between industry and government.

In 2014, U.S. life expectancy peaked at 78.8 years. The most recent 2024 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that U.S. life expectancy at birth is 78.4 years.

Medpage Today

Americans are chronically sicker, more overweight, and more mentally unwell than ever before. Depending on which chart you cite, America’s overweight and obesity rate in 2025 ranges from 50 to 75 percent of the country. Compare that to the U.S. obesity rate in the late 1970s and early 1980s, which was roughly 15%, according to previous data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys.

RFK Jr. is the first man in his position who is clear-eyed about the importance of this crisis. He appears to be genuinely dedicated to the mission of improving the health and well-being of the American people.

I highly recommend you watch his hearing in front of the Senate today, during which he goes toe to toe with a variety of Pharma-funded Democrats.

Of course, Republicans are often very problematic in this arena as well. They too suffer from industry capture and the efforts of decades-long propaganda campaigns. The American chronic healthcare emergency is the result of a bipartisan condition and consensus, and that’s why RFK Jr is the irreplaceable leader of this movement. This is a man who genuinely believes in what he’s fighting for.

RFK Jr is a health secretary who is locked in on a mission to fix our broken system and reverse the American health and chronic disease crisis. You don’t have to agree with every one of his sentiments about vaccines (for the record, I think he’s absolutely right about the need to reform the insane childhood vaccine schedule), food dyes, and any niche elements of the system to recognize that his heart and mind are in the right place, and that he has the experience, intellect, and drive to enact the fundamental reforms to reverse our dire health trajectory. From his physical fitness co-promotion with SecDef Hegseth to cleaning house at HHS, it’s clear he’s on the right path.

America’s health crisis is a national emergency. Reversing course should be of utmost importance to the Trump Administration and its health agencies. And there is no better man for this moment than Robert F Kennedy Jr.

