There’s only one man who can save the jobs of the hive media minds who remain employed by The Los Angeles Times, and it’s not who they think it is.

The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday that they were firing 115 “journalists” from its newsroom, marking the second major corporate media paper in months that is slashing a massive chunk of its workforce.

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire media mogul who owns the 142 year old newspaper, said Tuesday that The Times was losing a stomach churning $30 million to $40 million a year, making the job cuts a very necessary and immediate measure.

“Today’s decision is painful for all, but it is imperative that we act urgently and take steps to build a sustainable and thriving paper for the next generation. We are committed to doing so,” Soon-Shiong said.

The move came amid Times employees deciding to walk off the job in demanding higher salaries for unionized workers.

Yes, The L.A. Times is losing $40 million a year, and the rocket scientists who work there thought it was a good time to be even lazier than usual, and take to the streets to demand higher wages.

But anyway, the news comes just weeks after The Washington Post cut 240 jobs across the company under the same rationale.

The Dossier ran the numbers produced by The Post and discovered that the problem with these progressive corporate media goliaths isn’t a particular strategy or technology issue. All things being equal, 2020-2023 should have been the most lucrative years ever.

So what’s missing?

Donald Trump.

These newspapers can’t sell subscriptions without the ultimate Bad Guy placed front and center, and the numbers bear that out.

We see a very similar story with The Times, as it relates to its counterparts in New York and Washington, D.C.

In 2017, at the beginning of the Trump era, The L.A. Times saw a 100% year-over-year increase in subscriptions.

With Donald Trump, they found their perfect enemy, both from an ideological and storytelling perspective. The unanimously progressive employee roster and readership of The Times and The Post could partake in a fairy tale journey that involved heroes and villains. Thanks to the “Bad Orange Man,” both digital and paper subscriptions were flying off the shelves.

Now, three years into the Biden Administration, these institutions are plummeting. In his comments Tuesday, Soon-Shiong blamed “the pandemic” economy for the declining readership. He’s seemingly unwilling to point out the obvious reality that their readers needs more Blue Anon fantasies on the front page, with tales of heroic bureaucrats fighting to defend their comrades against the [insert your favorite negative political labels here] Donald Trump.

One such L.A. Times journalist, Jean Guerrero, took to X.com Tuesday afternoon announcing that she had been laid off.

“Trump is looming,” she reminded prospective employers, advertising her racial hierarchy status and book on Donald Trump as evidence that she would be a valuable asset to the next corporate media enterprise that brings her on board.

They won’t admit it, but the corporate media and their paymasters desperately need a change of scenery at 1600 Penn.

