Another “scary” China virus has appeared, except this time, it’s another re-run of a frequently used storyline. The “Public Health Experts” and their loyal media stenographers are back with a new narrative.

Bird Flu is back in the news these days, with some media outlets declaring this fiasco “the worst bird flu outbreak in American history”!

This is the headline after two whole humans have been reported to be infected with bird flu

But it’s not even a “new strain” fiasco like the Covid hysteria days.

In fact, the very strain being discussed has been around for decades.

The H5N1 influenza virus is reported to exist since at least 1959, when the deaths of a few chickens were blamed on the virus. This particular strain was first identified almost 30 years ago, in China, of all places.

Since then, governments around the world have slaughtered hundreds of millions of birds in the name of “stopping the spread.”

But nobody really cares when Government Health bureaucrats are going around genociding birds. It’s when they start to put pressure on our precious cattle, and of course, our own species(!), when it becomes a problem.

“CDC and the whole U.S. government is taking this situation very seriously,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen said in an interview earlier this week. “We had not seen avian flu in cattle prior to last week. That is new. It’s a reservoir for virus to circulate and potentially, change.”

State authorities have reported new “cases” of bird flu in human beings in the United States, warning about the possibility of an animal reservoir transmitting from birds to cattle to humans.

Texas Health Services aren’t very sure of their own reporting

As you can see above, there’s no firm evidence for this happening. Some poor Texan got pink eye, and for reasons unknown, the entire corporate media and Government Health apparatus feels the story worthy to declare a public emergency.

Nonetheless, it’s a disturbing development, especially given that the anti-human eco fanatics have long declared their intention to rid earth of the cows. With anti-humans like Bill Gates assuming so much control over American land ownership, the problem is certainly worth keeping on our radars.

Here’s some facts to pump the brakes on the latest pandemic panic narrative:

There is no real proof that birds can transmit the disease to humans, with studies declaring the evidence “inefficient” at best, and nonexistent at worst. So the cattle to human angle is probably necessary to get people more riled up. Moreover, there is no evidence of human to human transmission either.

In 2020, the FDA approved the latest of a series of H5N1 vaccines, which is made by an Australian pharmaceutical company. The federal government has a giant stockpile of these shots, which they say are a good “match” for this latest bird flu strain. Still, they’ll never let a good crisis go to waste, so don’t be surprised to see the mRNA cartel throw themselves into the spotlight, promising another “cure” to our problems.

Will this latest narrative stick, or will the scaremongers find a more potent Current Thing to capture your attention?

